Robert J. Allen of Saratoga Springs passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on Dec. 19, 2020.
Bob was born May 18, 1938, in Hazelton, PA. He was the son of the late John and Mary Allen.
Bob attended Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA, where he earned a Masters Degree in Education. Bob was also an Army reservist in his younger years. Bob's professional career started in Ellenville, NY where he taught history. Bob also taught in Colonie, NY before taking a position with the New York State United Teachers Union (NYSUT). Bob served as Regional Coordinator for their Potsdam, Plattsburgh, and Watertown offices until his retirement in 1993.
After retiring, Bob and the love of his life, Shirley Welch, moved to Green Valley, Arizona and remained out west until 2016. During retirement, he was very active in the BAJA Softball league as both a player and manager. In addition to softball, Bob and Shirley were very active socially in Green Valley. Bob was an avid reader in his spare time, enjoyed his sports cars, and other outdoor activities. They both loved living in the Southwest. After a brief stay in 2016 in Bristol, TN, Bob and Shirley moved east to Saratoga Springs, NY, where he remained until his death.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, sister Julie Watro, and her husband Thomas. Survivors include his three children, Chuck Allen (Mellisa), Kim (Alex Cohen), Jay Allen (Stephanie), and his six grandchildren, Chantelle, Lexi, Luke, Olivia, Sophia, Zachary, and one great-grandson Julian.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.