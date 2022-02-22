ROBERT HIXON DIGBY

On February 9, 2022, Robert left this world for a better place, but he left it on his terms as he always had in his life. Born Feb. 9, 1934, he was simply tired and decided to check out on his 88th birthday. He left behind his life partner and wife, Carolyn, of 16 years; one daughter, Debra Shaw and husband Murray Shaw of Puyallup,WA and his three granddaughters, Jodi Hallen, Pamela Hallen, and April Hallen who produced six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; stepdaughter Gina Calderon, stepson Vincent Calderon and his two children; stepson Kevin Kaufhardt of Joplin, MO and his three children; and one very special niece, Kristen Hill and husband Daren Hill of Fresno, CA and three greatnephews Evan, Preson ,and Spencer Hill.
Robert was born in St. Louis, MO to parents Ralph and Jane Hixon Digby, both deceased, and he had two siblings, David Digby and Margery Cruz, also both deceased. During the war his father was in the Red Cross, so Robert, his mom, and siblings moved to New Orleans and lived with their grandmother for several years. After the war, the family settled in Berkeley, CA and then in 1947 they moved to Hayward, CA. Robert graduated from Hayward HS in 1952 after which he followed with college courses and worked in auto parts. His whole career was centered around his love of automobiles and he eventually opened and operated his own independent store, Hayward Auto Parts.
In his youth he was an avid competitive water skier and and dirt bike motocross enthusiast. He retired and moved to Groveland, CA in 1999 where he met Carolyn and they married in 2010. He continued his passion for golf and was very active with the Pine Mountain Mens' Club for many years, loved the competition of golf, and together they attended many golf tournaments and outings. After Carolyn retired, they decided on Arizona as a nice place to spend their remaining years and moved to Green Valley in 2011. He joined the Haven Men's Club where he golfed three times a week for many years. Their main passion, however, was dancing and Robert could definitely impress on the dance floor. They both belonged to the GVR Saturday Night Dance Club and took over the reigns of the club in 2020 where Carolyn is still serving as President.
Besides golf and dancing, Robert loved to travel and he and Carolyn pursued this joy by going on many cruises around the world. Robert was a true and kind gentleman, a good judge of human character, had a natural flare for business, an organizer at heart, and rarely let emotions cloud his judgement. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
No services are planned, however there will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m. Contact Carol for more information.