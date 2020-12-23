Robert Harold Schild died Dec. 11, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Ionia, Michigan, October 11, 1930, to Carl and Edna Schild, he graduated Ionia High School in 1950. A Korean War veteran and Central Michigan University graduate in education, he retired from teaching, coaching, and instructing driver education at Shepherd and Goodrich, Michigan, public schools in 1989, moving to Green Valley in 2000.
Bob was a happy, kind, gentle person who loved golf, fishing, camping, traveling and reading Western stories, and valued his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and nephew TJ Kunkle. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, and first wife Barbara Baughan, son Mike and partner Marty of Durand, Michigan, and son Mark and wife Tammy of Grand Blanc, Michigan, grandchildren Katie, Victoria and Emilee, great-grandchildren Bella and Silas, nieces Debbie, Hannah, Sarah, and Laura, great-niece Avery, and great-nephews Brady, Peter and Lucas.
A special thanks to the staff of Beehive Homes and nurse Dorothy of Harmony Hospice.
No services will be held. Donations may be made to The American Junior Golf Association and The Alzheimer’s Association.