Robert Gene Schnabel was born in Middle Branch, Nebraska on Jan. 8, 1935, to Walter and Faye (Huston) Schnabel. He graduated from high school in Neligh, Nebraska, in 1952, then from Norfolk Junior College in 1955 and the University of Nebraska in 1957.

In 1957, he married Shirley A. Mauk in Norfolk. Robert served in the Army Reserves from 1956 to 1962. He retired after 31 years of employment from Chevron Chemical Co. In 1987, he and Shirley moved to Green Valley, Arizona. He passed away on Jan. 23, 2023.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?