Robert Gene Schnabel was born in Middle Branch, Nebraska on Jan. 8, 1935, to Walter and Faye (Huston) Schnabel. He graduated from high school in Neligh, Nebraska, in 1952, then from Norfolk Junior College in 1955 and the University of Nebraska in 1957.
In 1957, he married Shirley A. Mauk in Norfolk. Robert served in the Army Reserves from 1956 to 1962. He retired after 31 years of employment from Chevron Chemical Co. In 1987, he and Shirley moved to Green Valley, Arizona. He passed away on Jan. 23, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son Randall; and daughters, Leslie (Jon) Abegglen, Debra (Mike) Dougherty, and Linda (Jerry) Civello. Also survived by granddaughters Erin (Ryan) Baumgart, Elizabeth (Nick) Zerwas, Chelsea and Chloe Civello; grandsons Chet and Reed Wallace; and great-grandsons Jackson and Harrison Zerwas and Bodhi Civello. He is also survived by a sister, Peggy Downie.
We ask that memorials be sent to the Orphan Grain Train or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life is to be held on April 1 at 10:30 a.m. in La Posada, La Perla, in the El Dorado room.
