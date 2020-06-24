ROBERT F. KURTZ

Robert (Bob) F. Kurtz, 81, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was the oldest of five children, born in Centralia, Illinois on June 25, 1938. He moved to Tucson, Arizona with his family in 1953.
Bob served as a pilot in the Air Force for 10 years, after which he began a career in astronomy at the University of Arizona. He later worked for Infrared Laboratories, Inc. as General Manager and Vice-President. Bob was an innovator in the field of infrared astronomy.
Bob and his wife, Chigako, were happily married for 42 years and retired to Green Valley. He served on the Board of the San Ignacio Ridge Home Owners Association.
Bob is survived by daughters Kelly and Kerry. He will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held in Tucson on July 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Bob requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.