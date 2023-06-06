Robert E. Lowe, 84, of Sahuarita, AZ passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home after an extended illness.
Bob was born in Bluefield, WV to the late Alma Lee Williams, and was lovingly adopted by Walter and Jessie Lowe. After attending school in Bluefield, WV, he entered the USAF and served his country from 1956-1960. He spent his career working in the oil business for a variety of companies, retiring from Casey’s General Stores after 20 years of service as a District Manager in 2001. He moved to AZ to a Del Webb Community in 2004 to enjoy his retirement.
Bob enjoyed playing golf with his wife and “buddies,” as well as playing cards and pool. He was an excellent woodworker and his craftsmanship was enjoyed by many. When he was in good health, he and his wife enjoyed traveling together around the United States and abroad.
He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, sense of humor and strength while dealing with numerous illnesses. Mostly, he will be remembered as a gentleman or a gentle man. He was kind to all he met, treating others with dignity and respect.
Those who survive him include his loving and devoted wife, Clarice, of 30 years; his son Mike (Suzy) of West Des Moines, Iowa; a daughter, Jana McCann (Troy) Clive, Iowa; a stepson, Ron Deist (Jill); a stepdaughter Michelle Galanopoulos (Chris) of Reno, NV; and a half sister, Genia Tweedy of Altavista, VA; 11 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, adoptive parents, a son Alan and grandchild, Baby Aaron.
Services will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 14th at 11:30 in Green Valley, AZ.
