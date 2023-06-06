Robert Lowe obit.jpeg

Robert E. Lowe

Robert E. Lowe, 84, of Sahuarita, AZ passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home after an extended illness.

Bob was born in Bluefield, WV to the late Alma Lee Williams, and was lovingly adopted by Walter and Jessie Lowe. After attending school in Bluefield, WV, he entered the USAF and served his country from 1956-1960. He spent his career working in the oil business for a variety of companies, retiring from Casey’s General Stores after 20 years of service as a District Manager in 2001. He moved to AZ to a Del Webb Community in 2004 to enjoy his retirement.

