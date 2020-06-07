Robert Bruce Wood, 83, born October 21, 1936, in Oneida, New York to Carl LaVerne Wood and Doris (Leigh) Wood, died March 28, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.
He had a 36-year career as a professional in the Boy Scouts of America. Bob fulfilled his retirement dream of RVing in every state except Hawaii and every Canadian Province. His integrity was bone-deep, and he was always a leader who led by example.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia and his children: Cynthia (John) Correll of Gretna, NE; Eric (Trina) Wood of Carbondale, KS; three stepchildren; nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his brother, Carl (Kathy) Wood of Avon Park, FL; and his sister, Joyce Wood Harrington of Oneida, NY.
No memorial is currently being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Catalina Council, BSA, 2250 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719 (520) 750-9877