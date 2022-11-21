Robert (Bob) Eugene Harmon, age 88, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Green Valley, Ariz., after a fall at home.
He was born March 10, 1934, in Gary, Ind., to Stephen Adler Harmon and Pansy Louise (Gray) Harmon.
His life was defined by the love of and dedication to his family, friends, and science. Bob graduated from Little Rock Senior High School at age 16 in the Class of 1950 and was a 1955 graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent the rest of his professional life solving problems and effectively working himself out of a job as engineers are prone to do.
After his retirement to Green Valley, his life was dedicated to family, meeting new friends with an extended helping hand, and entertaining with his music whenever there was an audience; one would do.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and a son Frank Norman. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Harmon (Suzanne) of Russellville; and John Harmon (Elizabeth) of Conway, Ark.; a special niece, Cynthia Harris of Pawleys Island, S.C.; as well as three generations of nieces and nephews.
He donated his remains to science. Services to be held at a later date.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone