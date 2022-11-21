Robert (Bob) Eugene Harmon

Robert (Bob) Eugene Harmon

Robert (Bob) Eugene Harmon, age 88, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Green Valley, Ariz., after a fall at home.

He was born March 10, 1934, in Gary, Ind., to Stephen Adler Harmon and Pansy Louise (Gray) Harmon.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?