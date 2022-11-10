Robert Anthony Flores, "Bobby Bear," went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 5th, 2022, at the age of 79.
Born in Tucson, AZ, he is preceded in death by his father, Robert Flores, mother, Alicia Flores and sister, Olga Rodriguez. Bobby served, proudly, in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara Flores, two daughters Christina Flores and Brandi Rodriguez and their families, brother, Carlos Flores and family, along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a very loving and hardworking man that started his career at Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon; he retired after 30-plus years. In addition, Bobby loved repairing and building things, playing pool, enjoyed horses and the outdoors, hunting and fishing all over Arizona.
Bobby - You will be greatly missed. We love you! Rest in Peace, at the right hand of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A celebration of his life will be held in Green Valley, Arizona, on Nov. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley, 505 N. La Canada. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Veterans Hospital in Tucson, AZ, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
