ROBERT A. ROYES

Robert A. (Bobbo) Royes, age 85, of West Bend, formerly of Mayville and Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with his family by his side.
A memorial service for Bob will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 12 noon at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service at noon. Military honors will be conducted by the Army Honor Guard and the Mayville American Legion Post #69. The family encourages all of those in attendance to wear Arizona or Mayville Cardinal clothing in honor of Bob.
Robert was born the son of John and Genevieve (Jagodzinski) Royes on December 15, 1936, in Chicago. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1957-1963 serving as SFC (E-6) Military Police. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra J. Kapp on August 31, 1963, in Chicago. He had worked as a purchasing manager for several area manufacturing companies such as: Mayville Engineering Company, Watertown Metal Products, and retired from Gleason Reel in January of 2001.
Robert was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville and also The Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior in Green Valley. In his spare time, Bob loved sports and was a great athlete. He played softball until his early 80s and was a proud member of the BAJA Sporting Club in Green Valley and also served on its Board of Directors. Bob also enjoyed volunteering in his community helping out with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary (S.A.V.) and Operation Christmas Child.
Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandi of West Bend. His children Cathy (Jeff) Schneider of Fond du Lac and B.J. (Amy) Royes of West Bend. His sister Romaine (Larry) Burfield of FL. His grandchildren Josh (Hannah) Royes, Dustin (fiancé Libby) Schneider, Zack Royes, and Taylor (Brandon) Van Bogaert. His great granddaughter Emilia. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John, Jr.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone