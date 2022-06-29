On June 19, 2022, Rita Hinkle of Sahuarita, Arizona died as a result of the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Rita was born Rita Frances Berg in Canton, Ohio on May 19, 1947. Her parents, Louise and William Berg, and her brother Joseph Berg predeceased her. Surviving her is her husband of 49 years, William Hinkle, a.k.a Bill, sons Patrick Hinkle and Stephen Hinkle (Yajaira) of Sahuarita, sisters Rosemary Hubler (James) of Austin, Texas, Jane Soehnlen of Masillion, Ohio, Kathleen Borgner of Canton, Ohio, Barbara Berg (Randy Miller) of Phoenix, Arizona, Meriam Varian (Mark Varian) of New Palz, New York, Annette Whitesell of Los Angelos California, Germaine Grant (Donald) of Grand Marias, Minnesota, Paula Berg (Gary Zang) of Sacramento, California, brothers Michael Berg of Minerva, Ohio, Dr. Thomas Berg (Norma) of Dundee, Ohio and Stephen Berg (Jonathan Springer) of Dalton, Ohio, grandchildren Isabela Hinkle, Jayse Hinkle, Ryler Hinkle, Kyle Hinkle and Brittany Linares of Sahuarita. Also, Rita has many nieces and nephews whom she loved who survive her.
Rita, at the time of her retirement, had been employed for 20 years by Frontier Science and Research as a data manager with involvement in an international group studying breast cancer treatment clinical trials.
Rita loved to garden and always learned about the animals and plants in the various areas where she and Bill lived. Rita liked and loved easily. She was selfless to a fault, always conscious of the needs of others, which was a common characteristic in her large wonderful family. Without Rita there will be a hole in the lives of her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ana Grajeda for helping to keep the home running during a difficult time, and the management and staff of Arroyo Gardens who kept Rita safe during the Covid pandemic and keeping her comfortable as much as possible during the last period of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. Burial will be at the Big Run cemetery, near Cameron, West Virginia. A celebration of Rita’s life will be held at a later date in Ohio.
