Rick Ernst, age 75, died recently with his loving wife Joan Carter Ernst by his side. He is survived by his supportive brother, Ron Ernst, of Sunbury, Ohio, his sister Nancy Ernst Mowry of Franklin, TN, his son Brian C. Ernst of Aurora, IL and Joan's son Ryan, wife Sally and their young sons Henry and Paul, of Anchorage AK.
Rick grew up in Ohio and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business. He had a long career in sales, almost 30 years as a financial advisor with a large Wall Street Firm. Joan and Rick retired at age 55 and moved to Green Valley.
The past 19 retirement years had been so satisfying and stimulating. He lead many Study Groups at Good Shepherd UCC Church, and became the first Green Valley Chair of OLLI as well as leading over 20 OLLI Study Groups in Economics and History.
Joan and Rick lived in Park City, UT for 3 years and purchased a summer home in Logan, UT, enjoying the Summer Citizens Program.
He was grateful for several Men's Groups including Stray Dogs of Indianapolis, IN, Good Shepherd Men, La Posada men as well as dear friends Steve Jacobsen and Gary Reid.
Due to Covid concerns there will be no formal memorial service. Please write a memory you have of Rick and send it to "Remembering Rick Ernst", P.O. Box 1123, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
Special gratitude goes to La Hacienda at La Posada and to Bristol Hospice staff. You made a difference.
