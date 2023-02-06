Richard W. Dobie (Rick), 73, peacefully passed away at his home on Jan. 29, 2023 in Green Valley, AZ. He was born to Walter and Mary (Kresnak) Dobie on 8 May 1949 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rick spent his youth in Grand Rapids and Jackson, Michigan. Most of his adult life was spent in Northern Virginia. Upon retirement in 2010, he chose Green Valley, Arizona, to be his home.
In 1968, Rick joined the U.S. Navy. On his 21st birthday, he was surprised to wake up in the Norfolk Navy Hospital, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Shortly after the diagnosis, Rick was medically discharged from the Navy. After his Navy tour, Rick earned his bachelor’s degree at Olivet College. In 1977, he earned his master’s degree in botany from Michigan Technological University.
In 1978, Rick moved to Northern Virginia to begin his 32-year career with the Army Geospatial Center in Alexandria, Virginia, beginning as a scientist and progressing to one of their operational leaders. During his career, Rick earned many awards, including the Director’s award for Excellence in Operational Support in Army efforts and national crisis.
Rick was the proud father of two sons: Lawrence and Andrew. In 1991, when Rick married Debra (Fowler) Kabinier, he added a third son to his family, Brian Kabinier. Rick and Debra were avid travelers, enjoying different terrains and experiencing other cultures. They visited much of the United States, Africa, Europe, Central America, South America, and China during their 32 years of marriage.
After retirement, Rick devoted more time to his love of reading, listening to Rock ‘n roll (especially the Beatles), and developing his skills in family history writing. Rick wrote several books about his family, along with many short stories. He was the newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gregori and Randall, and nephews Nicholas Thornsbury and Sean Fowler. Rick is survived by his wife Debra Kabinier; sons Lawrence (Casey) Dobie and Andrew Dobie of Virginia, and stepson Brian Kabinier of Tucson; grandson Logan Dobie of Virginia; brother Chris (Donna) Dobie and sisters Ann (Steve) Lefere and Paula Thornsbury of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
If you want to make a donation in memory of Rick, please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (https://www.jdrf.org). Rick valiantly fought this disease for 53 years. You wouldn’t find a more compliant patient. Yet the disease continued to eat away at his body, taking parts of both his feet, and affecting his eyes, heart, and lungs. Yet, Rick maintained his great sense of humor and zest for life. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Michigan.
