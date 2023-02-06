Dobie.jpg

Richard W. Dobie (Rick)

Richard W. Dobie (Rick), 73, peacefully passed away at his home on Jan. 29, 2023 in Green Valley, AZ. He was born to Walter and Mary (Kresnak) Dobie on 8 May 1949 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rick spent his youth in Grand Rapids and Jackson, Michigan. Most of his adult life was spent in Northern Virginia. Upon retirement in 2010, he chose Green Valley, Arizona, to be his home.

In 1968, Rick joined the U.S. Navy. On his 21st birthday, he was surprised to wake up in the Norfolk Navy Hospital, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Shortly after the diagnosis, Rick was medically discharged from the Navy. After his Navy tour, Rick earned his bachelor’s degree at Olivet College. In 1977, he earned his master’s degree in botany from Michigan Technological University.

