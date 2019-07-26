Richard Werter Thompson passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on July 22, 2019, at the age of 74. Richard and his twin, Ralph Lynn Thompson, (deceased 1983), were born on September 2, 1944. He grew up in a military family with parents, Cecil Richard Thompson and Charlotte Luella (Cochrane) Thompson and two younger sisters, Linda Sue Hamilton, and Cindylou Peek.
He graduated high school in San Antonio, TX after being in Okinawa, Japan, where his father was B25 Flight Instructor in the US Air Force. He and Ralph moved to Orangevale to live with their grandparents, Ralph Heath Cochrane and wife Margary, while attending American River College and working for Citrus Heights Fire Station.
Rich served as a captain in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot, flying Bell UH-1 helicopter. He served a tour in Vietnam in 1968-69. Then he obtained a BA in political science from the University of Arizona. After five years civilian, he joined the CA Army National Guard (1980-1994), flew med-evac, was a JAG, and retired as a Lt. Colonel.
In 1995, he became a church administrator for First Baptist Church of Pollock Pines, California for 14 years.
He and his wife, Barbara Louise (Manchester) Thompson, of 53 years, retired and became S.O.W.E.R.s (Servants On Wheels Ever Ready), volunteering on work projects for camps, Christian schools and senior communities all around CA, WA, and AZ, with their RV. He loved to sing in church choirs, make announcements, and lead Bible studies—all of which he did for almost 50 years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother. He is survived by his lovely wife, Barbara. Also, by his two children, Duane Michael Thompson and Dawn Michelle Johnson, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda Sue Hamilton (NV) and Cindylou Peek (NV).
Richard was a cherished Christian man whose life marked one of passionate servanthood, and he “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:7
In lieu of flowers donations to the Gideon Bible Ministry.
Celebration of Life Ceremony to be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, 1393 West Mission Twin Buttes Road, Green Valley. (520) 648-6781.