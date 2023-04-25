Richard M. “Dick” Casey, 83, died suddenly at his home in Green Valley on April 13, 2023. He was born on Nov. 10, 1939 in Montpelier, VT, the son of Daniel R. and Anne M. Casey, both deceased.
Dick was graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, VT and St. Michael’s College in Colchester, VT. Immediately upon his college graduation, Dick joined the US Air Force Reserve and served for 28 years of active duty, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1989. During the course of his military service, he was posted at the US Air Force Academy as an instructor in the English Department, and later as a defense intelligence specialist in Saigon, Vietnam, Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, Alconbury Air Force Base in England, Saarbrucken Air Force Base in Germany and at the Pentagon.
After he retired from the Air Force, Dick continued to serve as a defense intelligence specialist at the Pentagon as a civilian and retired in 2000. He and his beloved wife Marjorie, who predeceased him on Feb. 9, 2017, traveled the U.S. in their RV and decided to settle in Green Valley in 2003 where he lived until his death.
Dick was involved in a number of organizations, including serving as an usher at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, as the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #6842, as a docent at the Pima Air & Space Museum, as the chaplain of the Aero Club, and a member of the Jaguar Club of Southern Arizona.
His leisure life largely revolved around cars and planes! He did obtain his private pilot’s license and thoroughly enjoyed flying small planes wherever he lived, and he attended air shows throughout the world. He was also an avid car enthusiast. He had his own rally car and participated in numerous rallies throughout the U.S. winning trophies along the way. When he was posted in Europe, he attended many Grand Prix events and other races and continued to do so when he returned to the U.S. He was also a fan of NASCAR and attended many of those races as well. His Jaguar brought him much joy and he happily exhibited it at many car shows in the area.
He is survived by his sister Carol F. Casey of Green Valley, AZ; his brother-in-law Robert Setzer of Myrtle Beach, SC; his nephews Daniel J. Casey of Shelburne, VT, Michael Setzer and his wife Julie of Asheville, NC, and Bryan Setzer and his wife Dawn of Goose Creek, SC; his nieces Laura J. Reynolds and her husband William P. Reynolds III of Southborough, MA and Kathryn A. Gerrish of Barre, VT; his great nieces Abigail Reynolds of Hopkinton, MA, Casey Reynolds of Southborough, MA, Kaleigh Rose Reynolds of Austin, TX, Lindsay Gerrish and Amanda Gerrish of Barre, VT, Luna Casey of Shelburne, VT, Courtney Setzer of Marion, NC, and Macy Setzer of Asheville, NC; and his great nephews Maxwell Cory Casey of Shelburne, VT, Nolan Setzer of Asheville, NC and Anthony and Drew Setzer of Marion, SC; and his cousins Patricia Daniel and her husband Edward A. Daniel of Rockville, MD, and their children Ann Marie Schatz and her husband Brian of Kersey, PA; Paul Daniel and his wife Sue of Santa Ynez, CA, Thomas Daniel and his wife Lee of Santa Barbara, CA, and Timothy Daniel and his wife Tracey of Frederick, MD. His brother John O. Casey of Shelburne, VT predeceased him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church in Green Valley. He will be buried alongside his wife in Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church or Friends In Deed, both in Green Valley, AZ.
