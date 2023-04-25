Obituary

Richard M. "Dick" Casey

Richard M. “Dick” Casey, 83, died suddenly at his home in Green Valley on April 13, 2023. He was born on Nov. 10, 1939 in Montpelier, VT, the son of Daniel R. and Anne M. Casey, both deceased.

Dick was graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, VT and St. Michael’s College in Colchester, VT. Immediately upon his college graduation, Dick joined the US Air Force Reserve and served for 28 years of active duty, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1989. During the course of his military service, he was posted at the US Air Force Academy as an instructor in the English Department, and later as a defense intelligence specialist in Saigon, Vietnam, Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, Alconbury Air Force Base in England, Saarbrucken Air Force Base in Germany and at the Pentagon.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?