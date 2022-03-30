RICHARD LIND

April 18, 1937 to March 24, 2022
Richard (Dick) Lind was born at home on the farm of Adolph and Alice (Fauske) Lind, west of Viroqua, Wisconsin on April 18, 1937 to join big brother Charles and sister Janice. He attended Colonel May Grade School (one-half mile west of the farm) and Viroqua High School, and went on to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. At Luther he sang in the Nordic Choir and the Norsemen Quartet, as a Messiah soloist two years, and had the lead part in the first two opera Homecoming presentations as a junior and senior. There at Luther he met his future wife, Dorothea (Dottie) Nybroten. He responded to a Call to serve God and the church as a pastor and graduated in May of 1960.
On June 17, 1962, he and Dottie were united in marriage at Jordan Lutheran Church in South Wayne, WI. On July 1, 1962, they moved to Brooklyn, NY, to serve his Seminary Internship until August 1, 1963. During that year, Dottie taught 3rd grade at Trinity Lutheran School in Staten Island. On May 31, 1964, he graduated with a Diploma of Ministry from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN. Richard was ordained in June of 1964 at Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Viroqua. He later earned a Doctor of Ministry degree in Pastoral Care at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in June of 1992.
As a pastor, Dick served a three-point parish of Calvary, Corinth, and Skabo churches in Alamo, ND (1964-68); a two-point parish of Trinity and Long Lake churches in Birchwood, WI (1968-1971); a New Mission Development at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Howard, WI (1971-1977); and as Associate Pastor at First Lutheran in Manitowoc, WI (1977-1998). He finished his ministry as a part-time Winter Associate Pastor at Desert Hills Lutheran in Green Valley, AZ (1999-2015). In retirement, Dick and Dottie spent their time between Long Lake (Sarona), WI and Green Valley, AZ.
Dick enjoyed playing sports with the church teams: basketball and softball at Good Shepherd and softball at First Lutheran. Racquetball at the Manitowoc YMCA was important to him physically, socially, and as a stress reliever. One was his favorites places was their cabin on “Holy Island” in Long Lake, where Dick enjoyed the pontoon and drove his kids and friends on waterskiing rides.
Dick’s call was also to serve his community. At Trinity and Long Lake he started Lakeside Sunday Services, which have grown into Outdoor Chapel Worship at both church sites. In Howard he helped begin the Howard Rescue Squad serving as the Executive Committee Treasurer. The Squad grew into the present day Howard Fire and Rescue Department. In Manitowoc, he served on the Family Service Association Board of Directors as President.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Janice, brothers John and Raymond, and his sister-in-law, Joanne (Aspenson) Lind.
Dick is survived by Dottie and their children Elise (Dan Wagner), Steve (Lisa Lind), and Jennifer (Sean Farrelly); grandchildren Ray Wagner, Kjersta and Jacob Lind, and Liam Farrelly; brother, Charles, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Memorials may be given to Long Lake Lutheran Church (W3114 Church Rd., Sarona, WI 54870) or to Desert Hills Lutheran Church (2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622). A memorial service will take place June 25 in Rice Lake, WI, to celebrate Dick’s life.
Please share your memories on his obituary page: https://www.greenvalleymortuary.net/obituary/richard-lind