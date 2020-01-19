RICHARD LEE “JAKE” JACOBSEN

Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama, IA, along with Gravesite Military Memorial Services will be conducted for Richard Lee Jacobsen, 83, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10 am. Lunch will be served following the service.
Richard died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 after battling heart disease and diabetes in his retirement town of Green Valley, AZ.
Born Aug. 6, 1936 in Tama, Iowa, Jake was the son of Robert Jacobsen Sr. and Amanda (Reimers) Jacobsen. He proudly served in the Army from 1956 to 1959, then graduated from University of Iowa, majoring in History.
Jake married Eva Lea (Hill) Jacobsen (Eva passed June 7, 1999) of Tama, IA on Dec. 29, 1959, and they resided in Iowa City, then Grinnell, before relocating to Southern California in 1976 for Jake’s lifetime career in corrugated packaging sales.
Preceding Jake in death were his parents along with his two brothers, Ronald Jacobsen of Sheldahl, IA, and Robert Jacobsen II of Tama, IA.
Jake is survived by his son, Robert Jacobsen III, and daughter, Christina (Jacobsen) Perkins, of Tustin, CA, along with 6 grandchildren, Thomas, Ryann, Melissa, Eva, Olivia and James, and 3 great-granddaughters, Riley, McKenna and Emily.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Richard Jacobsen’s name to the American Diabetes Association.