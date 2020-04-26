Richard Foster “Dick” Grannis, 80, passed April 21, 2020 with family by his side at his home in Green Valley, Arizona.
He was born Sept. 4, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to Russell and Helen Foster Grannis. His parents’ abiding love was a constant inspiration to Dick. In the mid-'40s the family moved to Meadville, PA, where he graduated from Allegheny College. It was there that he joined ROTC and became a commissioned officer in the USAF.
After mustering out of the Air Force he moved to Phoenix where he met Maryann, his wife for 47 years. Together they welcomed three children that were the pride of his life. He followed their many accomplishments,
and supported them in all their endeavors.
Dick took great joy in being a research and development analyst for the State of Arizona and retired from there after 30 years of service in 2001. Prior to that he worked the Job Service placement office in west Phoenix.
In 2002 he and Maryann moved to Green Valley, allowing Dick to pursue his love of bridge, world travels, socializing and volunteering. He devoted 15 years to the Sunrise Point Vistas HOA, serving as president during most of those years.
He is survived by his wife Maryann and his sons Anthony (Samantha), Jerrold and daughter Kristin (Jamie). His grandchildren, Alex, Mia, and Anelise will miss his smiling face. He also leaves behind his brother John, sister-in law Patti, nieces Cara and Brenna, and other extended family. His beloved four-legged daughters, Nanette and Pepper, also survive him.
There will be a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date when we can all join hands again. Memorial gifts in Dick’s memory can be made to the Green Valley AZ Food Bank. Messages may be posted at dignitymemorial.com
“Death leaves a heartache difficult to heal. Love leaves sweet memories no one can steal.”