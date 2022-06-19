RICHARD ELLIS ANDREWS

Richard “Dick” Ellis Andrews, 87, passed away June 11, 2022 in Green Valley, Arizona.
Dick was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Southwest High School in Kansas City, then graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. It was there he met his lovely bride of 63 years, Judith Blackburn Andrews. He served in the army from 1957-1959. He worked in management for a national insurance company for 35 years. Dick enjoyed hiking, traveling the world and golf and was a life long K.C. Chiefs & Royals fan.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Andrews and Elizabeth Andrews Warneke, and his brother George F. Andrews.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Andrews, daughter Katherine (Charles) Kennedy; son Stephen (Veronica) Andrews and 5 grandchildren – Brett, Jaime, Caitlin, Alyssa and Sean.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 29, at 1 PM. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Dick’s name.
