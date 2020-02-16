RICHARD EDWARD DEMPSEY

Dick Dempsey, 84, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2020, from complications of a stroke suffered while playing tennis, his favorite pastime.
Dick grew up in New England before retiring to Green Valley. He worked in the computer industry, coached youth and senior sports, taught catechism, and loved to entertain and laugh. He was happily married for 59 years.
He is survived by his wife, two children, two grandchildren, and five siblings.
