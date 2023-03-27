Richard E. "Dic" Ford died in Green Valley on March 16 after a rapid decline following a fall in his home.
He was born in New Hampshire in 1930, and his childhood experiences included walking miles to school during a blizzard as well as surviving the hurricane of 1938. His family moved to York, Maine, at the start of World War II when his father began work at the Portsmouth naval yard.
On the coast, Dic learned to love the water, rowing with a friend down the river and out into the Atlantic. He would converse with the guards posted at the bridges watching for enemy submarine activity offshore and coastal life-fueled stories he loved to tell to family and friends.
After graduating from high school at the top of his class, Dic entered Harvard University, where he embraced the sport of fencing before enlisting in the Air Force and serving in the Korean War. From Korea, Dic was transferred to McChord AFB in Tacoma, WA, and married his first wife, Ann Graves, who had been introduced to him by his sister, Betty, who was her lifelong friend.
Following his Air Force service, Dic returned to Harvard, majoring in anthropology and graduating with honors. Influenced by Clyde Kluckhohn, an authority at Harvard on the Navajo and other Southwestern cultures, Dic would much later live in southern Arizona and was privileged to participate in an Honor Flight for veterans to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
After carpentry work with his father, Dic's career as an educator began at the Boston Museum of Science and continued there until 1965, when he had the opportunity to join the Higgins Armory, a renowned museum of arms and armor in Worcester, MA. Serving in multiple roles, including curator and director, across two different periods of time, his work took him to museums across Europe as well as museums in the USA. In between stints at the Armory, his jobs included time as director of the Philadelphia Maritime Museum.
In addition to a lifelong involvement in photography, Dic's other interests included archery and target shooting. Over the years, he also shared his life with many wonderful cats. During his Museum of Science days, a six-foot Florida Indigo snake also came to stay for a while so that Dic could study this creature that was "never a pet."
Prompted by a chance conversation one day at the Higgins Armory, a lifelong dream of piloting was realized when Dic began courses of flight instruction that started with a veteran WWII naval aviator in a Piper Cub before advancing to flight instructor certification and ultimately to top ATP certification. A variety of jobs in aviation followed to include teaching for several years at a flight school in NH, serving as an NH State accident investigator, and working as a Commercial pilot, including piloting flights for Digital Equipment Corp, as well as conducting intensive, 10-day IFR courses for clients in their own planes for P.I.C. Navigation was a special interest, but Dic enjoyed teaching stalls and all the dynamics of flight, as well.
In 1990, Dic met his second wife, Susan, who introduced him to his next intellectual and creative challenge: Community theater. He was especially talented both at creating specialty props and designing and constructing sets, but he eventually accepted roles, too, as an actor and director in Connecticut River Valley theater companies in Massachusetts, Vermont and N.H. In 2003, his key role was constructing the tables, chairs, tall gate, and infamous barricade when Brattleboro high school in Vermont became the second school in the nation to stage the student version of "Les Miserables." His best acting roles were: Norman ("On Golden Pond") and Gardner ("Painting Churches").
In addition to theater, the couple, who married in 1993, enjoyed kayaking, sailing, biking and travel, which led them to southern Arizona with a move to Green Valley in 2006. Over the next eight years, Dic bought and rode a series of high-performance Honda motorcycles and became a dedicated member of the "Gold Wing" Riders Club.
Having converted to Catholicism before leaving New England, Dic began to volunteer at Our Lady of the Valley, teaching catechism and serving in the Legion of Mary. Later he attended San Martin de Porres in Sahuarita, serving as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. Dic also volunteered at San Xavier Mission School for a number of years as a classroom assistant in the second grade.
Dic established close friendships in Green Valley through Valley Players, CPAC, and the Newcomers group, in which he and Susan were active. The day before his passing, he enjoyed just one more of his typical interesting, extended conversations, this time with a hospice chaplain, discussing his long, adventure-filled life.
Dic will be remembered for his wit, the twinkle in his eye, his kindness, intelligence, and generosity. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son and daughter, four grandchildren, first wife, Ann, several cousins, and nieces and nephews through marriage. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Crosby and Alice, beloved Sister Betty, and numerous friends.
Dic's wife and family wish to thank his in-home caregiver Patricia, Green Valley Fire District, La Posada Adult Day Care, Gentiva Hospice, and Green Valley Mortuary.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Smile Train, or Disabled American Veterans. A celebration of life will occur at the Las Campanas Recreation Center on April 29 from 1-4 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room.