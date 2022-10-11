The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, coach, educator, innovator, mentor and friend Thursday evening, October 6, when Richard ‘Dick’ Purdy passed away at the age of 88, following a series of complications after contracting Covid-19 in June.
Dick was born on April 11, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Shelby and Mabel Purdy. His love of sports started early in the boulevard parks on The Paseo, near his boyhood home on 67th Terrace. Dick’s football coaching inspiration grew while playing for legendary Southeast High School coach Cecil Patterson. He also played basketball for the Knights and became enthralled with math in the classroom. Summers were filled with baseball, culminating with memorable years in the Ban Johnson League, playing for Les Milgrams’ team and Boy Scouts, where he achieved Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
In the Fall of 1952, Dick enrolled at Baker University in Baldwin, KS to continue his football career as quarterback for the Wildcats and his passion for mathematics, enjoyed the beginning of lifelong relationships with the men of Delta Tau Delta, while on a path to meet the love of his life, Norma June Norris from Shawnee Mission, KS. Dick and Norma married four years later on August 26, 1956.
Following graduation, Dick and Norma moved to Chetopa, KS, where he started his coaching and teaching career for two years. The next nine years were enjoyed in Chanute, KS, with Dick coaching the Blue Comets, earning his Masters in Mathematics from Pittsburg State in 1963, along with the birth of son Brian in 1959, daughter Pam in 1962 and son Stuart in 1965. Shawnee Mission West in suburban Kansas City was his longest coaching stop of 14 years starting in 1967, which included four State Championship appearances and his first Kansas Large Class State Championship in 1972. Dick loved building the Viking culture with a special group of coaches and faculty, many who went on to tremendous success throughout Kansas City. In 1982 he followed career curiosity and spent two years on the University of Kansas staff, where he realized his love of Friday Night lights and growing young men was his purpose. He re-entered the high school ranks at Lee’s Summit, MO for seven years, where he and his special staff led the Tigers to their first ever Missouri Large Class State Championship game in 1986.
Dick’s final stop coupled a legendary coach with a tradition-rich Kansas high school football team. Coach and his cherished staff led the Lawrence High Chesty Lions to five State Championships over his final nine years of coaching. His six Kansas State Titles and lifetime record of 275-140-5 lifted him into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, Kansas Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Greater Kansas Football Coaches Hall of Fame and many other professional acknowledgments and awards over the years.
Following retirement in 2000, Dick and Norma moved to Green Valley, AZ, where they enjoyed the warm winters and joined dear friends from their past. There they continued their love of being outdoors, enjoying jazz concerts and traveling the North American coastlines to experience over 290 lighthouses. Their passion for lighthouses led them to serving the National Park Service for multiple summers, hosting the Cape Outlook Lighthouse tours and managing the Visitors Center on Harkers Island, NC.
Being the eternal athlete, Dick played golf and softball into his 80s. His greatest personal retirement joy came from playing in the BAJA Sporting Club Softball leagues, where he played and coached until last year. They traveled throughout the Southwest, playing in tournaments and enjoying the comradery that only teammates can appreciate.
Dick’s biggest professional satisfaction was mentoring his many coaches and over 2,000 players, watching their outstanding accomplishments in collegiate and professional football throughout his 41 years on the sidelines, in addition to being a foundation for many young men in their personal and professional journeys.
His personal pride always blossomed when he spoke of his partner in life, Norma. They were ‘two peas in a pod’, supporting each other through life’s journey. He made life magical for his family, with memories held onto for a lifetime. Dick was always there for others, offering his help, one of his long stories or maybe his favorite, cookies and milk.
Dick is survived by his amazing wife of 66 years, Norma. Son Brian and his wife Leslie of Dallas, TX, Grandson Jonathan, wife Emily and Great Grandson Jackson Howell of Dallas, TX. Granddaughter Alex Purdy Dubois and husband Ben, Great Granddaughter Winn Rosalie and Great Grandson Harris Steven of Houston, TX. Daughter Pam Wright of Fayetteville, AR. And son Stuart and wife Jeannie of Inverness, IL, Grandson Preston and his wife Kristina of Chicago, IL, Granddaughter Maclaine of Chicago, IL and Grandson Wesley of Inverness, IL
A celebration of Dick’s life will take place this Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. PST at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, AZ. The service will be live streamed and a recording available at 'umcgv/youtube.com' following the service.
With a tip of the hat to the countless physicians who helped Dick through his multiple heart challenges, Coach asks for any donations be made to the American Heart Association in his name at heart.org.
