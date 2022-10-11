Purdy obit 10.12.22.jpg

The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, coach, educator, innovator, mentor and friend Thursday evening, October 6, when Richard ‘Dick’ Purdy passed away at the age of 88, following a series of complications after contracting Covid-19 in June.

Dick was born on April 11, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Shelby and Mabel Purdy. His love of sports started early in the boulevard parks on The Paseo, near his boyhood home on 67th Terrace. Dick’s football coaching inspiration grew while playing for legendary Southeast High School coach Cecil Patterson. He also played basketball for the Knights and became enthralled with math in the classroom. Summers were filled with baseball, culminating with memorable years in the Ban Johnson League, playing for Les Milgrams’ team and Boy Scouts, where he achieved Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?