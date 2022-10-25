Richard (Dick) Eugene English, 91, died peacefully at home in Green Valley on September 20, 2022. He is survived by wife, Sharane, children Jack, Brian, Jo Ann, Barry, and a host of other relatives.
Dick was born on January 28, 1931, in North Wildwood, New Jersey, to Eugene and Irene English. While attending Trenton State University, he met his first wife, Beverly Beyer, who was also an education major. On August 24, 1952, Dick and Beverly were married in Lakewood, New Jersey.
During the Korean Conflict, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an air traffic control instructor while stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. Upon completing his enlistment, Dick and Beverly moved to Liberty Corner, New Jersey, where Dick began his long, successful teaching career in the Bernard’s township. Dick taught elementary school, primarily fifth grade, from 1955 to 1987. Dick participated in the Liberty Corner community by serving as a deacon and elder in the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church. He also served as Chairman of the County Republican Committee from 1976-1980.
His interest in youth education and sports led him to organizing and coaching the girls’ softball team in the Bernard’s Township Recreation League. In addition, Dick could often be found in the gym after school, refereeing a basketball game. During his teaching career, Dick continued to pursue further education credentials by completing his Master's in Elementary Education and accruing enough credit hours to be ABD (All But Dissertation). Dick was a popular teacher, known for his sense of humor, elevated expectations for students, and extensive knowledge in a variety of subjects.
His love of adventure and North American history was shared with his family by camping trips throughout the United States and Canada during each summer break. By far, his favorite place was Arizona, and he vowed to one day live there. Upon retirement, Dick, along with his second wife, Rueth McCarthy, moved to Green Valley, Arizona, in 1989.
As a resident of Green Valley, Dick became actively involved in Green Valley Recreation, swimming daily and hosting the Spanish Club, along with Rueth. Known for his selflessness and cheerful outlook, Dick nursed his first wife, Beverly, through terminal cancer. He was also the primary caregiver for Rueth until her death from a degenerative muscle illness. Years later in 2010, Dick married long-time family friend, Sharane Kay. With Sharane, Dick traveled internationally, which had always been a desire for him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eugene and Irene; his stepfather, Nelson Chester; brothers James and Walter; and wives Beverly and Rueth. A Celebration of Life is planned on February 21, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, 1393 West Mission Twin Buttes Rd., Green Valley, 85622. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to the Evangelical Church of Green Valley or The Animal League of Green Valley.
