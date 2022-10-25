Richard (Dick) Eugene English

Richard (Dick) Eugene English, 91, died peacefully at home in Green Valley on September 20, 2022. He is survived by wife, Sharane, children Jack, Brian, Jo Ann, Barry, and a host of other relatives.

Dick was born on January 28, 1931, in North Wildwood, New Jersey, to Eugene and Irene English. While attending Trenton State University, he met his first wife, Beverly Beyer, who was also an education major. On August 24, 1952, Dick and Beverly were married in Lakewood, New Jersey.

