Richard “Dick” Ernest Sharp, 86, died at his home August 31, 2022. By his side were his wife, Elisabeth, and two daughters.
Dick was born October 28, 1935, in Spokane, Washington, to Harold E. Sharp and Veronica A. Schopf. He wed Elisabeth in Wolfgang, Germany, and they were married 66 years. They had three daughters, Brigitte, Theresa and Kathy. They were the love of his life.
Dick made a career in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1973 after 21 years. He served in Korea three times and Vietnam.
Our family traveled to many states as he served his country. One of the posts was Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He always wanted to go back to Alaska and live. His dream came true a few years after retirement. They packed up and moved to Cordova, Alaska. It was a sportsman’s paradise for him. Dick opened a mechanic shop and for 21 years kept busy serving the Coast Guard, Forest Service and local residents. But fishing was his passion and they were on the boats every chance they could.
Each year the cold weather would lead them to Hawaii for a month with family and friends. Another retirement was in the works. They purchased a truck and a fifth-wheel trailer. They were full-time RVers for seven years, traveling all the states, seeing the country and meeting new friends along the way. Dad loved to read and golf with his buddies. His life was full of adventures and he did things his way.
Dick is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; daughters Brigitte Belknap (Sam Dunlap) and Kathy Woodman; son-in-law Lyle Schneider and fuzzy puppy Lily. He also is survived by brothers and sisters: Pat Sharp, MaryAnn Sharp (Ed Saarela), Tim Sharp (Dang), Elizabeth Smith (Greg), Linda Herried (Stan), Roger Sharp (Ed Kaplan) and Ron Sharp (Chris Farnam).
He was predeceased by daughter Theresa Schneider; brother David Sharp; and son-in-law Tom Woodman.
Dick had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved them all.
Dick will be laid to rest with honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
