Richard “Dick” Ernest Sharp

Richard “Dick” Ernest Sharp, 86, died at his home August 31, 2022. By his side were his wife, Elisabeth, and two daughters.

Dick was born October 28, 1935, in Spokane, Washington, to Harold E. Sharp and Veronica A. Schopf. He wed Elisabeth in Wolfgang, Germany, and they were married 66 years. They had three daughters, Brigitte, Theresa and Kathy. They were the love of his life.

