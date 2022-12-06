Richard (Dick) Dreslinkski

Richard (Dick) Dreslinski of Rio Rico, AZ passed away on December 4, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

After graduating high school, Dick entered the United States Army in 1955. After discharge and college, he was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation of Maynard, Massachusetts. He retired after 30 years in the electrical engineering field. After moving several times during that career, Dick moved to Hubbardston, Massachusetts, where he and his wife, Rita, began a carriage farm and raised beautiful flowers. It was then in 2009 that Dick retired to Green Valley, Arizona, where he and Rita enjoyed so many activities, such as Senior Olympics games, Bocce, computer and photography clubs and so much more, including great friends.

