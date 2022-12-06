Richard (Dick) Dreslinski of Rio Rico, AZ passed away on December 4, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio.
After graduating high school, Dick entered the United States Army in 1955. After discharge and college, he was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation of Maynard, Massachusetts. He retired after 30 years in the electrical engineering field. After moving several times during that career, Dick moved to Hubbardston, Massachusetts, where he and his wife, Rita, began a carriage farm and raised beautiful flowers. It was then in 2009 that Dick retired to Green Valley, Arizona, where he and Rita enjoyed so many activities, such as Senior Olympics games, Bocce, computer and photography clubs and so much more, including great friends.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A sincere thank you to the Veterans’ Affairs Department in Tucson, Arizona. The doctors, nurses and Acacia Clinic as well, who helped Richard with his struggle and finally to The Villas in Green Valley.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Camerano Dreslinkski; two sons, David Dreslinski of Tumacacori, Arizona, and Keith Dreslinski of Rio Rico, Arizona; two grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Dreslinski; and several nieces and nephews who reside in Massachusetts.
