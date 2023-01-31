Richard Degen passed away Jan. 27 at his home in Green Valley at the age of 94. Dick was born on October 10, 1928, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Delmar and Hilma (Markwardt) Degen. Dick married Laverne June Reineking on November 12, 1950, and together they raised three sons: Jeffrey, Michael, and Peter. After Laverne’s passing in Green Valley on May 10, 2010, Dick continued to split his time between Green Valley and Door County, Wisconsin.
Dick was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School, the Class of 1947, and served in the Army stateside during the Korean War. He enjoyed a rewarding career in sales administration at Kohler Company.
Dick married Dolores “Matt” Hilpertshauser on July 21, 2012, in Sheboygan, WI. He welcomed and loved his extended family as his own and was a kind friend, mentor, and role model to them all.
Dick especially loved spending time with friends and loved ones at the family cottage at Cabot’s Cove on Sawyer Harbor near Sturgeon Bay, Door County. He loved Cabot’s Cove and most of all the people that make the community so special. His tireless work left a lasting mark at the Cove, where he led the charge on so many improvements to everyone’s benefit.
Dick loved perch fishing, even after the collapse of the fishery, a testament to his determination, perseverance, and connection to the water. He passed his love for nature to his three boys and all those around him. He truly believed that one of the best ways to be in touch with his Creator was to be outdoors.
Dick was always thoughtful and generous and would never let you forget how so many are less fortunate than us and that even a little help can go a long way to make the lives of others better. He was especially proud of his dedicated work at the Sahuarita Food Bank in Green Valley.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne; sister Virginia and her husband Lowell Ferguson; brother George and grandson Seagar. He is survived by his wife Matt; his three sons and their families, Jeff, and Anita and son Reno; Mike and Meg; Pete and Joan and son Murphy; and his lovely sisters-in-law Rita Degen and Marilyn Kruschke. Dick is also survived by the families of Matt’s children, John, and Renee; Mark and Anita and children Jake, Matthew, and Anna; and Mary and Sean Lacy and children Connor and Mariya.
A memorial service will be held in Green Valley at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:00 p.m. at 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ. Additional arrangements are being planned for June 10-11 in Sheboygan and Cabot’s Cove.
