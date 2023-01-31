Degen.jpg

Dick Degen

Richard Degen passed away Jan. 27 at his home in Green Valley at the age of 94. Dick was born on October 10, 1928, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Delmar and Hilma (Markwardt) Degen. Dick married Laverne June Reineking on November 12, 1950, and together they raised three sons: Jeffrey, Michael, and Peter. After Laverne’s passing in Green Valley on May 10, 2010, Dick continued to split his time between Green Valley and Door County, Wisconsin.

Dick was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School, the Class of 1947, and served in the Army stateside during the Korean War. He enjoyed a rewarding career in sales administration at Kohler Company.

