Richard W. Blackmar, 82, of Green Valley, Arizona, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with his son and daughter at his side. On October 4, Rick suffered a stroke on an airplane flight after a wonderful trip to the Bay Area, visiting his son, daughter-in-law and navy friends.
Rick was the man everyone knew, and everyone loved. With a dry sense of humor and quick wit, Rick loved helping his friends and family. Born in 1939 to Dorothy and Edgar Blackmar in New Jersey, Rick attended Milburn High and Blair Academy, where he was a New Jersey high school state champion wrestler. He also had a fascination for the Wild West, after growing up listening to The Lone Ranger radio shows and traveling by train with the Boy Scouts to California and New Mexico during the 50s. Rick eventually moved out west where he graduated with a degree in business from the University of Colorado, and then became an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served our country aboard the USS Coral Sea. After his service, Rick joined the business world in San Francisco where in 1966 he met his loving wife Paula at a bus stop on Union Square. They made a home in San Mateo, California, and had their children Russ and Lara. Rick then accepted a new job that moved the family to Colorado, where they eventually settled in the town of Parker. After the kids graduated, Rick and Paula opted for new adventures, first moving to La Veta, Colorado, and then eventually to Green Valley, where they have lived since 2004.
During his successful career as a salesman, Rick helped launch pioneering technology that is taken for granted today, such as airline ticketing machines and ATMs. Rick worked for many companies, too many to count. In fact, he had a frame mounted display of all his twenty-some-odd business cards. Rick enjoyed many activities during his life, including wrestling, football, following the CU Buffaloes, skiing, golf, computers and banjo. Locally, he volunteered at the GVR Computer Club. Rick also helped form the local music group the Arizona Banjo Blasters, which he was still performing with at the time of his passing.
Rick is survived by his children Russ Blackmar (Megan Pinkerton) and Lara Lehnerz (Jimmy), his granddaughter Emma Lehnerz, his sister Cynthia Noll (Otmar), and many, many friends. Rick's wife Paula Blackmar passed away only a year and a half earlier, we are certain they are now together again.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s name can be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness, nami.org), the organization that the Banjo Blasters donate their proceeds to. A memorial service will be held in Green Valley, date and location TBD. Please contact Russ (blackmar@berkeley.edu) or Lara (larahbelle@hotmail.com) if you would like to stay informed. Lastly, it’s certain Rick would have thought this obituary is too long - he preferred sentiments that were “short and sweet,” as he liked to say.