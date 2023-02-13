Richard Beaubien

Passed away in his sleep on Feb. 3 when he was under hospice care at Hacienda. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and son Roger. The Neptune Society states there will be no funeral or memorial planned as he requested.
Richard and Carolyn attended the same North Hollywood High School together, and after graduation, Richard enlisted for four years in the U.S. Air Force and Carolyn entered stewardess training. She also graduated from Woodbury College with a Degree in Business Management.
Upon Richard’s discharge he and Carolyn were married in 1953 and Richard attended Colorado State University majoring in Forest and Range Management. He spent 30 successful years working for the U.S. Forest Service and retired as the Forest Supervisor of the Olympic National Forest in the state of Washington.
After retiring they moved back to Green Valley and built their retirement home. After building their new home they now had time to travel, which they did extensively, the entire U.S. border to border and coast to coast in their motorhome. Then it was time to travel to Europe.
