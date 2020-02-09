Richard A. DelMastro, 87, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020. He led a very full life.
His family left Chicago in the late ‘40s to move to Valparaiso, Indiana. Before graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserves and served two years active duty from 1951-53. He married in 1954, held several jobs and raised four daughters, a son and a stepdaughter.
Rich remarried in 1977 to Patricia (Cook) Mastin. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge No. 500 in Valparaiso where he was Exalted Ruler in 1986. In 1989, he retired as a supervisor at Luria Brothers after 15 years. He worked in computer graphics for billboard advertising and drove a school bus for Valparaiso schools for five years.
After visiting twice and realizing they really liked Arizona, Rich and Pat moved to Tucson in 1995 to be near his brother and family. He drove a bus for Amphi schools in Tucson, retiring in 2001. In 2000, they made a final move to Green Valley, Arizona. Rich was transportation coordinator for Casa de Esperanza until his final retirement in 2011. In 2007, he found a new hobby. He joined Fletcher Music Studio and learned to play the organ. He enjoyed playing and making CDs for family and friends.
Rich is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia; daughters Brenda, Valerie, Sherry and Julie; son, Rick; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all in Indiana, and his stepdaughter, Debbie in Georgia. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.
Richard was laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery with a short, private inurnment service. Any memorial donations may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley.