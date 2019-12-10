Ricardo "Rick" Ramirez passed away in Green Valley, AZ, on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born on Sept. 16, 1943, in Chicago, IL, to Benjamin and Carmen Ramirez.
Ricardo is survived by Sherry, his wife of 55 years, children, David and Rebecca, grandchildren, William, Samantha and Alex and two great-grandchildren. Brother to Angela Williams, David M. Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez (deceased). Nieces and Nephews; Mary Lou, John, Joey, Monica, Rachelle, Mark, Michael, Scott and their families.
There will be a memorial mass on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley.
