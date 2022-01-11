If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Jean died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 22, 2021 at the age of 96 with family in Arivaca, AZ.
She is survived by brother Bernard and Liz Beckham of Indiana. She is preceded in death by parents Clara and Patrick Beckham, brother Pat Beckham and Mary George and Jerome Beckham and sister-in-law Mary Beckham of Tubac, AZ.
Jean was born in Gary, IN in 1925 and lived in her beloved Green Valley, AZ for many years. She is survived by many nephews and nieces and friends all over the country.
At Jean’s request there will be no funeral service or memorial service. Instead she asked for donations at Soulistic Hospice PO Box 1990 Tubac, AZ 85646.
Thank you to all of her friends and neighbors who helped her in her recent years of illness.
Her remains will be buried in Maryville, IN next to her parents and siblings.
Special thanks to her close friends and family for their special care.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone