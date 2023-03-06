Regina Zajac .jpg

Regina Claire (Ryan) Zajac

Regina Claire (Ryan) Zajac of Green Valley passed away at her home in Silver Springs on Feb. 15, 2023 at the age of 91. She was cared for and attended in her final days by family, friends, the good nurses from Arista Hospice, and the compassionate staff at Silver Springs.

She was born to Cornelius Joseph and Catherine Ryan in New York City in 1932. Both of her parents were the children of immigrants who came from Ireland to the United States during the Great Famine. Regina grew up with her parents, older brother John and older sister Muriel, in a large home in Jamaica, Queens. She would tell people that her family was paid to move out of their old home so it could be knocked down to build the Van Wyck Expressway.

