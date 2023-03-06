Regina Claire (Ryan) Zajac of Green Valley passed away at her home in Silver Springs on Feb. 15, 2023 at the age of 91. She was cared for and attended in her final days by family, friends, the good nurses from Arista Hospice, and the compassionate staff at Silver Springs.
She was born to Cornelius Joseph and Catherine Ryan in New York City in 1932. Both of her parents were the children of immigrants who came from Ireland to the United States during the Great Famine. Regina grew up with her parents, older brother John and older sister Muriel, in a large home in Jamaica, Queens. She would tell people that her family was paid to move out of their old home so it could be knocked down to build the Van Wyck Expressway.
Regina attended school at Our Lady of Wisdom in Ozone Park, Queens. After graduation, she took orders as a Catholic nun and was stationed in Alabama, providing services to local underserved communities during the 1950s. After leaving the order in the early 1960s, she returned to her family in New York City, where she later met her husband, Edward Zajac.
They were married in 1968 in the chapel at Idlewild Airport (now known as JFK). Their only daughter, Jean Catherine, was born in 1970. The family moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey, where they lived for the next 30 years before Ed and Regina retired and moved to Green Valley in 1998. Their daughter Jean married Pasco Gasbarro in 1999: they lived in the Boston area, and traveled all over the world before Jean passed away in 2009 and Ed passed away in 2014.
Regina and Ed were long standing parishioners of Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley. Her interests included a love of books, gardening, local charities, and travel. In 2004, Regina accompanied her daughter Jean and several members of the Ryan family on a trip to Ireland, where they met their living relatives in the village of Old Pallas, County Limerick.
Regina is now home with her family, her husband Ed and daughter Jean. She is survived by many nieces, relatives, and friends who loved her and will remember her.
If you would like us help us honor Regina, donations can be made in her name to:
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone