REGINA A. TARR

Regina Tarr passed away peacefully at her home in Green Valley on March 1, 2021. Born Dec. 7, 1933 in Somerville, MA, the eldest daughter of Thomas Gallagher and Mary (Ryan) Gallagher, she lived in Maine and Florida before coming to Arizona in 2001.
She was many things: music lover, singer, rose enthusiast, Beatrix Potter scholar, collector of dishes and other fine kitchenware, and gracious hostess who loved to entertain friends old and new in her home. Above all she was a teacher who made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children, first in Catholic schools in Lewiston, Maine, then in public school in Brevard County, Florida. She considered the Bachelor's degree in English she earned from Goddard College in her mid-40's to be her life’s great triumph. To the end, she retained the wicked sense of humor she always relied on to get her through the losses suffered in her life.
She was predeceased by her husband Earle Jr., son Earle III (“Gus”), and siblings Mary, Jean, and Jacqueline. She is survived by her children Judith of Vail, Arizona, William of Topsham, Maine, and Meredith (Rob Woiccak) of New Haven, Connecticut.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady Of The Valley Parish, where Mass will be said in her memory on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9 am. The family is forever grateful to the wonderful staff of Amedisys Home Hospice. Donations in Regina’s name may be made to the San Xavier del Bac Mission School.
