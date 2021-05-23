We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Rebecca Parton on May 14, 2021 at age 69. Predeceased by mother Helen Vyborny, nephew Matthew Vyborny, survived by loving and devoted husband Richard Schonewill, daughter Samantha (Andrew) Hines, grandson Joshua Hines, brother John Paul (Anna) Vyborny Sr., nephew John Paul (Bridget) Vyborny Jr., grandnephews Miles and Jack Vyborny, niece Julia Vyborny, and many loving friends.
Although it may seem her life was short, it wasn’t short of love, laughter, generosity, and excitement. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her through her love and compassion for others as shown through her lifelong business for the handicapped. Many benefited from her hard work and received an improved quality of life because of her selfless love and ability to make their lives better and brighter. She could have an engaging conversation with anyone and as a result was adored, admired, and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of meeting her. Love and gratitude from all who knew her. Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Rd. Green Valley, AZ 85614