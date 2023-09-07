64f9149aa11bc.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Raymond Olmstead Hathaway, age 95 of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Minnetonka, MN. Born in 1927 and raised in Monroe, MI.

After military service in WWII (Army Air Force, later Naval Reserve), he attended and graduated from the University of Michigan (Journalism). He found work with Vick Chemical in their marketing department, moving to New York, NY where he met his future wife, Elaine (Bailey). He remembered their years in New York with particular fondness, describing it as “our youth!”

