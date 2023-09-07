Raymond Olmstead Hathaway, age 95 of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Minnetonka, MN. Born in 1927 and raised in Monroe, MI.
After military service in WWII (Army Air Force, later Naval Reserve), he attended and graduated from the University of Michigan (Journalism). He found work with Vick Chemical in their marketing department, moving to New York, NY where he met his future wife, Elaine (Bailey). He remembered their years in New York with particular fondness, describing it as “our youth!”
After a brief assignment in England, he left Vick to work for Campbell-Mithun in Minneapolis as an advertising account executive. He later worked for Bozell-Jacobs, retired in 1993, and moved to Green Valley, AZ, where he became involved with community theater, acting on a life-long interest in the theater. He directed and acted in several productions, always remaining active in his interest of promoting theater.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Olmstead Hathaway, Sr., and Etta Hathaway (Turner/Toelner), sisters Norma and Eileen (Ron Clark), and his wife of 57 years, Elaine. Survived by his sons Stephen (Sana), James (Nancy), Edward (Pamela), grandchildren Benjamin (Karina), David (Selena), Eva (Steve), Samuel (Kelsey) and Julia (Ariel), and great-granddaughter Lillian.
