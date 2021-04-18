RAYMOND L. KRALEY

Ray Kraley, a caring husband and father extraordinaire, passed on April 6, 2021, at the age of 88 after a brief illness.
Ray enjoyed and respected the outdoors and passed on that love to his children — from the rolling hills of Upstate New York to the desert of the Santa Cruz Valley. Hiking, backpacking, RVing, fishing, skiing, canoeing and gardening were just a few activities that filled his years with enjoyment.
A graduate of the University of Illinois in Electrical Engineer describes his professional life. While at the University of Illinois he met Jean whom he married in February 1957.
He is survived by his wife Jean, children Beth Wallace and Todd Kraley, son-in-law Dean Wallace, and grandchildren Kevin and Melissa Kraley.
A private memorial will be held.