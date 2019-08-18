Raymond (Jack) Ferderer passed away Monday evening, Aug. 12, 2019. Jack was born to Jacob Ferderer and Florence Schnell on Dec. 4, 1937, in Linton, N.D. He was the youngest of four children.
He was preceded in death by siblings Mildred (John) Miller and Clarence, and is survived by his sister Connie (Buck) Buckles. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Guthmueller) in February of 1958.
Jack enjoyed a long career as a manufacturer's representative, living in both Seattle and San Francisco, starting with Zellerbach, where he spent 15 years. Later moving back to Seattle, he and his brother-in-law, “Buck” Buckles and partner Harry Chamberlin started their own firm. Jack continued to be self-employed until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Patty of 61 years, his son Tim (Vicky), daughters Kelly (Eric) Taylor, Carrie (Rick) Harris and grandchildren Jake, Erica, Jacquelyn, Zachary, Madeleine and Maxwell. He is also survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends, as well as his newest best friend, Hattie (Cairn Terrier).
Jack retired 25 years ago and has spent the last 22 in La Joya Verde, Green Valley, AZ, where he was very active in the HOA and spearheaded the “Jack Federer” pickleball courts.
Jack was very quick witted with a wonderful sense of humor, his one-line comebacks were like no other. He had great stories and enjoyed telling them to his grandchildren. He loved to travel with Patty — visiting many countries. He enjoyed jazz music, watching professional football and college basketball and his grandchildren's sporting events and theater performances. His hobbies included playing pickleball, golf and his favorite, buying cars and shoes. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Animal League of Green Valley may be made in his honor.