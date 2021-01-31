Raymond Chappa, 72, passed Jan. 25, 2021, from chronic illness. His wife of 26 years, Deborah, sang hymns at his side as the door to eternal life opened.
Former longtime resident of Southfield, Michigan, he enjoyed jazz piano, reading, desert walks at dawn, and continually held hope for Detroit Lions football. Deep faith in Providence was his earthly compass. A devoted husband and animal lover, he is also survived by 3 siblings, many loving in-laws, nephews and nieces.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Animal League of Green Valley, or the food bank of your choice.