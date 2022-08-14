Raymond was called home by our Lord on January 15, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
He was born in Moyock, NC on July 8, 1936 to Burfoot Sears (d. 1982) and Mary Sears (d. 2001). Ray has two sisters, Hilda Dixon and Faye Benjamin (s. d. 2020 Steve Benjamin). He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959, and attended Utah State University. Ray spent 30 years of his career at NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland as a programmer on various projects.
In 1961 he married and had two daughters, Allyson Sears (s. John Sparrow, Jr.) and Mignon Sears (d. 2005). He married Mary Virginia (Gini) Litherland (nee Rich) in 1980. She has two children, Michael Litherland (s. Maria Litherland) and Pamelyn Burke (s. Raymond Burke). He has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His interests included playing guitar, listening to and collecting music, traveling, coin collecting, lapidary and photography. He owned and piloted his own airplane and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Ray was a faithful fan of the Washington Football Team and the Washington Nationals. He will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, generosity and sense of humor. Always having a funny story to share with everyone.
