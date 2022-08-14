Purchase Access

Raymond was called home by our Lord on January 15, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was born in Moyock, NC on July 8, 1936 to Burfoot Sears (d. 1982) and Mary Sears (d. 2001). Ray has two sisters, Hilda Dixon and Faye Benjamin (s. d. 2020 Steve Benjamin). He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959, and attended Utah State University. Ray spent 30 years of his career at NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland as a programmer on various projects.

