Feb. 3, 1967 to Dec. 10, 2020
Raul "Ralph" Alvarado, 53, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1967 in Kingman, AZ and grew up in Seligman, AZ. He was a very loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by wife Rosie Alvarado, daughters Danielle and Alecia of Winslow, AZ, son Adrian of Sahuarita, AZ, grandchildren Layla, Roy, Madianna, Preston and Mia who he loved dearly; brothers Arthur (Margaret), Daniel (Joy), Paul (Cecilia), John; sisters Irma (Henry), Mercy, Irene, sister-in-law Erlinda, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Manuel and Maria Alvarado and his brother, Manuel de Jesus Alvarado.
Raul retired from the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he worked in Winslow and Tucson, Arizona. He was currently employed as Campus Monitor for Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, AZ where he touched the lives of so many students, staff, friends and the Sahuarita Community.
He loved running, hunting with his brothers and nephews, and spending time with family and friends and watching his son play soccer and football. Raul was a great man who touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He will always be remembered for his big smile, vibrant laughter and great stories. He was a very loving person and will be greatly missed by all.
On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown during this very difficult time. We ask you to pray for his family now as they cope with this immense loss.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.