Randa Renwick Smith passed away in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2022 at a memory care facility in Green Valley.
She was born on March 11, 1945 in Waterloo, Ohio and moved to Pomona, CA with her brother Tim Renwick where she attended Pomona High School. She was in many committees including the Girls League and the Secretary School Social. She was also a reporter for the Chronicle and she was homecoming queen.
Randa has a masters and many other degrees, including a credential in teaching. She taught at Maple Hill Middle School in Walnut, CA and retired as principal there in 2003.
She went on to continue giving her talent to her church with different ministries including serving as a bereavement minister at St. Paul Catholic Church in Chino Hills, CA.
Randa moved to Green Valley in 2018 with her husband D. Smitty Smith who she was married to for 39 years.
She was placed in a memory care home in May 2020.
She is survived by her husband, daughter Tiffany Hudekoff and three grandchildren Amanda, Josh and Samantha.
A service will be held in Orange, CA at a later date.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone