Randa Renwick Smith 

Randa Renwick Smith passed away in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2022 at a memory care facility in Green Valley.

She was born on March 11, 1945 in Waterloo, Ohio and moved to Pomona, CA with her brother Tim Renwick where she attended Pomona High School. She was in many committees including the Girls League and the Secretary School Social. She was also a reporter for the Chronicle and she was homecoming queen.

