Ralph Schiemann passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 202l. Ralph was born June 28, 1935 in Melrose, Minnesota. He joined the Navy after high school serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge and shore duty in Pensacola, Florida.
After receiving an honorable discharge, Ralph attended St. Cloud State University where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education and a School Administration certification. Ralph was a teacher in Minnesota Public Schools for 33 years, retiring in 1994.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alvina Schiemann; his three brothers, Eugene, Elmer, and Donald; and his son, Robert. He is survived by his sister, Virginia; his wife, Kathleen; numerous nephews and nieces, and will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Margaret, Mary, and Elizabeth; and his 4 grandchildren, Max, Alec, Kylee, and Jordan.
Ralph and his wife, Kathleen, moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 1996. No services are planned at this time. His cremains will be placed in the National Veterans Memorial cemetery at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota.