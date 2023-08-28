64ecc11fa2cd4.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Ralph Roy Graden

Ralph Graden died peacefully at home in Green Valley on Aug. 24, 2023. He is survived and mourned by his wife of 60 years, Jeannine ("Eleanor") and brother Niles O. (“Butch”) Graden of Sun Center, Florida in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Niles G. and Muriel (Cromwell) Graden; sister Dolores (Wray); and brother Bruce Graden.

Ralph was born on June 4, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Henry Ford Community College and joined the US Air Force in 1954. He was trained as a hydraulic mechanic at Travis AFB in California, awarded more than once for his performance in that role, and served in Okinawa, Japan in the aftermath of the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1961, at which time he returned to Michigan to work alongside his father, the owner of a Schwinn dealership in Dearborn.

