Dr. Ralph Buffum Bristol Jr. died at Vista Living in Phoenix, Arizona on June 16, 2021. He was born in Swampscott, Massachusetts in 1931, son of Ralph B. Bristol and Ruth Inez (Munsey) Bristol. He grew up in Massachusetts, graduated from Amherst College, and earned a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University.
After post-doctoral work at the University of Michigan, he worked for the RAND corporation in Los Angeles, California, where he met Jane Foss Bristol. The two were married in 1961 and moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for the U.S. Treasury in the Office of Tax Analysis until 1986. Their only child, Ruth Eleanor Bristol, was born in 1975.
Ralph’s first retirement was a move to Durham, NH where he taught Economics at the University of NH and was elected to the town council, serving as Chairman. In 1992 Ralph and Jane put down new roots in Green Valley, Arizona, spending summers at Crystal Lake in New Hampshire and winters in Arizona. Ralph was active in numerous local activities, including Green Valley Recreation, The White Elephant, Valley Players, and the New England Club.
Ralph was predeceased by Jane in 2018, and his sisters Barbara Rotundo in 2004 and Shirley Bacon in 2011, both in New Hampshire. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Drs. Ruth Bristol and Felipe Albuquerque of Phoenix, and his grandsons Lucas Bristol Albuquerque and Oscar Foss Albuquerque. Memorials may be sent to Valley Assistance Services.