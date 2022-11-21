Ralph Beaumont “Beau” Latham III, age 83, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on November 13, 2022.
He was born on April 30, 2022, to Ralph Beaumont “R.B.” Jr. and Francine Purdom Latham in Dalhart, TX. Beau was a former member of San Jacinto Methodist Church, was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Amarillo High School. He went on to get his Bachelor of Science Degree at Texas Tech. He was active in farming and ranching in Deaf Smith County, later becoming the area’s Hobart agent, eventually owning his own business, involved with sales and service of cattle and truck scales, forklifts and food processing equipment for over 30 years. During that time, he also managed the family farms in Deaf Smith and Gray counties.
Patriotism was very important to Beau and he proudly served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis and Cuban Crisis. Even more important was his family. His devotion, guidance and love were evident to the day he departed.
Beau was preceded in death by his parents, R.B. and Francine Latham; brother, Jack Latham; an infant son; grandson, Glen Shuping; and granddaughter Vicki Harmon.
He is survived by his true love, Linda Latham; his three sons and two daughters, James and wife, Eva Latham; Deborah and husband, Jeff Slagle; Michael and wife, Carol Latham; Angela and husband, Darren Crisp; and Christopher Latham and Isabelle Robinson as well as his sister-in-law Roberta Latham; niece, Char Latham; and nephew, Jason, and wife, Isis Latham and their family; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was very much loved and respected will be missed by all his family and friends. Beau will be remembered at a private family service in Amarillo, TX. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to either Wounded Warriors or St. Jude, both are organizations he supported and felt strongly about.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone