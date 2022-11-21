Ralph Beaumont “Beau” Latham III, age 83, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on November 13, 2022.

He was born on April 30, 2022, to Ralph Beaumont “R.B.” Jr. and Francine Purdom Latham in Dalhart, TX. Beau was a former member of San Jacinto Methodist Church, was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Amarillo High School. He went on to get his Bachelor of Science Degree at Texas Tech. He was active in farming and ranching in Deaf Smith County, later becoming the area’s Hobart agent, eventually owning his own business, involved with sales and service of cattle and truck scales, forklifts and food processing equipment for over 30 years. During that time, he also managed the family farms in Deaf Smith and Gray counties.

