Quentin Henry Gessner, Ph.D., 98, a resident of La Posada in Green Valley, AZ, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Quentin was married to Betty Resnick-Gessner for 21 wonderful years.
Services for Quentin will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Green Valley Presbyterian Church, in Green Valley, AZ.
Quentin was born in 1924 in the small town of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, graduated from Carlisle High School in 1943, and was a proud veteran of the Navy who served during WWII from 1943 to 1946. In 1949 Quentin graduated from West Chester State College (PA). It was Quentin’s love of people and sports that led him to become a coach/teacher at Addison High School (MI).
Quentin graduated from the University of Michigan with a Master’s Degree in 1953 and, shortly thereafter, started working in the University’s Extension Service as a Conference Coordinator. By 1970, Quentin had completed his Ph.D. from Michigan State University, which ultimately led to Quentin becoming the Dean of Continuing Studies and Professor of Adult & Continuing Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Quentin spent a significant portion of his career at the National University Continuing Education Association (NUCEA/NCAE) in Washington, D.C. where he served as President.
In 1987 Quentin authored his first book, “Handbook on: Continuing Higher Education.” Additionally, Quentin published a book he originally wrote for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to pass along wisdom entitled “Notes From Grandpa: Sharing Life’s Lessons,” in 2016, as a guide he wanted to pass on to all young adults to learn about the importance of character.
Quentin’s most important legacy was his lifelong ability to immediately connect with all people and establish deep interpersonal relationships, his love for adventure and the outdoors, and his unceasing love for his children and family. During his later years, Quentin climbed 18 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot mountain peaks (starting at 62+ years of age), along with Mount Hood, rafted the Grand Canyon three times, and instilled a deep love for the mountains and nature into (*almost) all his Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. Quentin was also a very dedicated lifelong “Michigan man!” (Go Blue!)
Quentin is survived by his wife, Betty Resnik;
His daughter Helen Jensen and her husband Al. Quentin’s grandchildren: Katherine Beach (Andrew), Chris Cooke (Katey), Scott Cooke (Katey), Michael Jensen (Sabrina), Erik Jensen (Jennifer), Lars Jensen (Megan), Kristen Jensen. Along with Quentin’s great-grandchildren: Quinn, Nolan, Cullen, Drew, Jack, Bjorn, Elsa, Rider, Getty, Kajsa, Mats, Anika;
His daughter Ann Northen and her husband Roger. Quentin’s grandchildren: Jason Kolligs (Kimberly), Matthew Kolligs (Ashley), Kobey Northen (Jenni), and Chase Northen. Along with Quentin’s great-grandchildren: CJ, Damian, Jack, Tiago, Penny Ann, Wesley, Zoey, Madison, Kade, Reese, and Brie;
His son Quentin Thomas Gessner and his wife Peggy. Quentin’s grandchildren: Katrina Shepard (Rob) and Joshua Gessner (Mallory). Along with Quentin’s great-grandchildren: Katlynn and Aspen;
His Daughter Christy Dienstbier and her husband Dana and Quentin’s grandchild Lexi Dienstbier;
His daughter Michelle Steinke-Baumgard and her husband Keith. Quentin’s grandchildren: Addison Steinke, Matthew Steinke, Haven Baumgard, Kane Baumgard;
His late stepson Brad Gordon’s children Shayne Gordon (Athena), Averie Sue Hafley, Keri Ann Gordon. Along with Quentin’s great-grandchildren: Bree, Matthew, Kyla, Kaiden, Keenan, Jayme, Connor, and Logan;
His stepdaughter Lynn Havner, her husband Rick. Quentin’s grandchildren: Jessica Swan (James), Amanda Partridge (Tom). Along with Quentin’s great-grandchildren Ethan and Cameron;
His stepson Keith Gordon and his wife Robin and Quentin’s grandchild Natalie Prinslow;
His stepdaughter Lorrie Gordon-McFadden and her husband Robert. Quentin’s grandchildren Nick Salvador and Matthew Salvador;
His stepdaughter Mary Palinsky and her husband Mark. Along with his grandchildren: Jessica Palinsky, Derek Palinksy and Alex Palinky;
His stepson David Resnik along with his wife Hogna and his grandchild Diego Resto;
His stepdaughter Ann Resnik, his grandchildren: Maud Coulson and Callum Colson.
Preceded in death by his third wife Sue Gessner, his stepson Brad Gordon.