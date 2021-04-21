Priscilla Ann Elliot, 76, of Wabash, Indiana, died 12:29 pm, Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Wabash. She was born on January 10, 1945, in Brownwood, Texas, to Joseph Gordon and Cathryn (Wicker) Howell.
Priscilla graduated from Indiana Univeristy-Purdue Univeristy Fort Wayne with an Associate Degree. She worked as an administrative assistant at Dalton Foundry in Warsaw for 30 years, until her retirement in 1997. Priscilla was a member of Green Valley Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, Arizona. She participated in the Green Valley Senior Olympics, and was co-founder of the cribbage club. She enjoyed birds, flowers, gardening, genealogy, photography, and sewing. Priscilla moved to Wabash in 2019..
She is survived by two sons, James Christian (Addie Adams) McKenzie of Macy, Indiana, and Joseph Gordon (Mary) McKenzie of Wabash, five grandchildren, Tyler James McKenzie and Megan Ann McKenzie, both of Warsaw, Indiana, Ellen Marie McKenzie and Brayden Joseph McKenzie, both of Wabash, and Madison Blair McKenzie of Lagro, Indiana, sister, Patricia Jo Tobias of Anderson, Indiana, former husband and the father of her sons, Earl McKenzie, of Warsaw, and former husband Max Elliot of Green Valley, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no services. Inurnment will be 2 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is Parkinson’s Foundation.
