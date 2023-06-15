Phyllis Rebecca (Lindbloom) Moore passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Arroyo Gardens in Green Valley, AZ, just short of her 101th birthday. Phyllis was born on July 26, 1922 in Pierre, SD to Marie and Anton Lindbloom. She graduated from Wood, SD high school and later from Black Hills State College. Phyllis married Robert (Bob) H. Moore in 1942. They had two children, Robert (Bob) E. and Janet. Phyllis was an elementary school teacher in Rapid City, SD for 39 years.
Upon retirement, Phyllis and her husband wintered in Florida and later became full time Florida residents. Following Bob’s death she moved to Green Valley, AZ where she was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church. She was a 75-plus year member of Eastern Star.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son and her siblings, Edward and Warren Lindbloom and Lois Allan. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Roger) Roderick of Green Valley, AZ and her granddaughter Rebecca Nye-Smeets and family of Mesa, AZ. Phyllis was especially proud of her two great grandchildren, Philip and Josephine Smeets of Mesa. Other survivors include a niece Linda Allan of Florida, and a grand niece Kristen (Jim) Evers of Ohio. Her family wishes to express great appreciation for the outstanding care she received at Arroyo Gardens, and for the kindness shown by so many from Valley Presbyterian Church.
