Phyllis Rebecca (Lindbloom) Moore passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Arroyo Gardens in Green Valley, AZ, just short of her 101th birthday. Phyllis was born on July 26, 1922 in Pierre, SD to Marie and Anton Lindbloom. She graduated from Wood, SD high school and later from Black Hills State College. Phyllis married Robert (Bob) H. Moore in 1942. They had two children, Robert (Bob) E. and Janet. Phyllis was an elementary school teacher in Rapid City, SD for 39 years.

Upon retirement, Phyllis and her husband wintered in Florida and later became full time Florida residents. Following Bob’s death she moved to Green Valley, AZ where she was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church. She was a 75-plus year member of Eastern Star.

