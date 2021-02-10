PHILLIP AUGUSTUS SERRIN II

“A life well lived.” Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Phil was the eldest child to Mildred and William Serrin. Phil developed a strong work ethic at an early age, working odd jobs to help meet his family’s needs, while his father served in the Canadian and U.S. forces during WWII. He attended Central Michigan University, where he played football as center and nose guard and majored in history as an Army ROTC cadet.
Although his original intent was to become a high school history teacher and football coach after fulfilling his military obligation, he soon found those plans derailed when he met the love of his life. Shortly after his arrival for an Armor assignment in Baumholder, Germany, he met Rhoda Helgemoe (from the “other” Saginaw in Minnesota). They quickly fell in love, and one evening while Phil was serving as the weekend duty officer, Rhoda brought him a cheeseburger and fries. While sitting on an Army cot enjoying dinner, Phil proposed to Rhoda, and the rest is history. Phil’s military career brought them around the world to places including Baumholder, Germany; Indianapolis, Indiana; Leavenworth, Kansas; Alexandria, Virginia; Brunssum, the Netherlands; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; and Niceville, Florida.
After retiring from the Army in 1988, Phil and Rhoda settled into an active and adventurous retirement and spent their summers in Minnesota, on the Gunflint Trail, and winters in Arizona, in Green Valley.
Rhoda and Phil had a love story for the ages — and partnership was key. Early in their retirement, they decided that fun and adventure was a priority. They would peruse travel magazines and book trips on a regular basis.
Phil was an avid reader and very industrious. He rebuilt two cabins on West Bearskin with no formal knowledge but a thirst for DIY, doing all his own electrical work, plumbing, and woodwork. He taught WWII history to adults in Green Valley, with Rhoda by his side, where semesters culminated with a celebration in their home with German food, beers and wine. They found joy in being together and with others. Phil’s martini workshops are legendary (stirred 100 times counterclockwise, stirred — never shaken).
Phil enjoyed numerous leadership roles during his summers at the cabin, including as president of the West Bearskin Lake Property Owners Association, docent at Chik-Wauk Museum, and auctioneer in support of the annual Gunflint Trail Fire Department. Phil and Rhoda happily organized and led summer pontoon happy hours, including the annual Fourth of July Boat Parade.
After Rhoda’s death in 2017, Phil moved to Annapolis to be closer to his daughter Shelby. He lived in a lovely independent living apartment, where, despite lamenting the loss of Rhoda, he branched out and made many new friends who would talk about history, sports, and politics, while enjoying a glass of wine.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rhoda, and is survived by three children: Shelby, Amy, and Philip III; six grandchildren; and his sister Cynthia Serrin-Brandel. Phil will be buried with Rhoda at Arlington National Cemetery, on a date to be determined.
Donations in Phil’s memory can be made to the Gunflint Trail Fire Department, 7401 Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais, MN 55604. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com