Philip G. Brennan, 78, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at his home in Green Valley, AZ, with his daughter, Kim, and his companion, Claire Marcey, by his side.
The son of Roger and Mary (Frawley) Brennan, Phil was born in Utica, NY, on May 27, 1941. Philip attended Waterville Central High School. He worked in carpentry, masonry, and IBA Sales and Distribution. Upon retiring from IBA, Philip spent the latter years assisting on the family dairy farm.
Phil was always willing to lend a hand. He was passionate about his views, a talented athlete, an avid golfer, and someone who loved to have a good laugh.
Philip is survived by his companion, Claire; his two children, Kim Brennan-Lee (Todd Lallier) and Keith Brennan (Susan); grandson, Ryan Brennan (Shauna); great-grandchildren, Allyson, Peyton, Lillyan, Brinley; sister, Eleanor Frost; many nieces and nephews who made him smile. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Audrey; parents, Roger and Mary; brothers, Vincent, Norman, Edwin; sisters-in-law, Mary, Marian, Catherine; brother-in-law, Robert Frost; partner of many years, JoAnne Eisenhut; dear friend, Jim Ford.
Philip’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard’s Church in Waterville, followed by burial services at the St. Bernard’s Cemetery, in the spring.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice Family Care.